Family says Hollis teen killed by dogs

HOLLIS, Okla. (TNN) - Family members say a boy was killed by dogs Friday afternoon in Hollis.
So far authorities, including the OSBI have not responded to requests for details, but a witness says the victim was a teenager.
His family says he was walking home from school a little after noon when he was attacked by three dogs in an alley.
They say authorities shot and killed two of the dogs, but one got away.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office and investigators still had the alley taped off after 5:00, several hours after the boy was reportedly killed.
We’ll pass along any new information as soon as its released.
