First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny today with temps in the mid 50s (12/14 AM)

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy on Monday and temperatures will be chilly, staying in the low 40s with gusty north winds. Tuesday will also be chilly despite more sunshine, temperatures nearing 50°. However, we will see temperatures gradually warm up from mid to late next week climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. A ridge of high pressure is looking to build leaving us with not only a gradual warm up but dry & mild conditions as well!