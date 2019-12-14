First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny today with temps in the mid 50s (12/14 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma. As a weak cold front moved through last night, we’re seeing our temperatures this morning in the mid and upper 30s east while primarily low to mid 40s everywhere else. Today will be slightly cooler compared to yesterday, highs will only top out in the mid to upper 50s & a few low 60s south with mostly sunny skies.
We’ll see an increase of clouds on Sunday as another push of cooler air will create a wide range of highs in Texoma. Expect 40s north, 50s near the Red River and mid 50s or warmer to the south. East winds will shift to the north at 10 to 20mph. Sunday night into Monday morning, patchy light drizzle or a few rain showers are possible. The air may be cold enough for a light mix near I-40 but little to no impacts are expected.
Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy on Monday and temperatures will be chilly, staying in the low 40s with gusty north winds. Tuesday will also be chilly despite more sunshine, temperatures nearing 50°. However, we will see temperatures gradually warm up from mid to late next week climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. A ridge of high pressure is looking to build leaving us with not only a gradual warm up but dry & mild conditions as well!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
