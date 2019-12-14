First Alert Forecast: A range of temps expected tomorrow (12/14 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good afternoon Texoma! For the rest of this evening we’ll see temperatures continue to fall from the mid 50s down into the mid 50s by 6PM, upper 40s after 7PM and lower 40s afterwards. Mostly clear skies to start this morning but expect clouds to start to build for tomorrow.
Speaking of, tomorrow’s forecast is a tricky one to say the least!! What we know: a cold front will dive south bringing Texoma colder air and an increase in clouds. The timing of this cold air & clouds is really location dependent, and could shift north or south, resulting in a busted forecast in a few areas. As of right now, models are in agreement that colder air will dip down tomorrow for northern Texoma. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The cut off line for this cold air is looking to be along the Red River. For places in central Texoma, highs will top out in the mid and upper 50s. Meanwhile, in our most southern counties like Clay, Young & Archer will see less clouds and more sunshine. Thus resulting in temps climbing into the 60s and even lower 70s! Talk about a spread of temperatures!!!
Also speaking ahead towards tomorrow, I’m keeping Sunday completely dry... however dew point values will be in the 30s and the upper levels of the atmosphere have some moisture available for a quick shower or drizzle. While the chances are very low, any rain will just be a quick wipe of the windshield wipers. These low rain chances stick with us heading into Monday morning but should be gone by lunchtime. As the cold front passes through the rest of Texoma, we’ll see much colder temperatures for Monday, where our highs will stay in the 40s.
Looking ahead, we’re in a pretty calm pattern through out the remainder of the week. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 50s by Friday with dry conditions expected. Rain chances for the remainder of the week look low as moisture is lacking, prevent any significant precipitation for the remainder of the forecast.
Have a great Saturday night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
