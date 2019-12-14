Fort Sill’s Toys For Kids wraps up

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - on Fort Sill today, the Toys for Kids program wrapped up.
It took place all this week on post, allowing soldiers to get toys for their kids.
The toys all came from donations and sponsors, with the 75th Brigade donating 150 toys Friday morning alone.
It was the 11th year for the program, and this year, they managed to help around 200 families, including 450 children.
“It’s great. how can you go wrong with making sure kids wake up christmas morning whether it’s santa or the folks that get the presents, there’s something under the tree for them. it’s always a good feeling," said community recreation officer at Fort Sill, Shane Dunlevy.
Each kid could get up to three gifts.
He says if you want to get involved and help out next you, just contact the Fort Sill MWR around September when they start the preparations.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.