Great Plains Improvement Foundation gives Christmas baskets in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Great Plains Improvement Foundation made Christmas possible for seven local families Friday.
Those were handed out to families in their traditional housing and included things like food, clothes and toys.
Everything for those Christmas baskets was donated by the foundation’s board of directors, vendors and partners, something the foundation’s executive director says she is thankful for.
“It feels great. it’s very important to give back this time of year. We have a great community here in Lawton, we have great people that live here that are willing to give to those who are in need and we appreciate that," said Sheril Gregory, executive director of the Great Plains Improvement Foundation.
She says they’ve been doing this for six years.
