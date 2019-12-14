Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Patrick Reed's caddie will be not be working Sunday at the Presidents Cup after an altercation with a fan. Kessler Karrain confirms that he shoved a fan after a third straight loss. He says in a statement to “Fore Play” that after hearing heckling for three days, some fans took it too far. He says one fan got close to Reed and shouted an expletive at him. Kessler also is Reed's brother-in-law. He says heprobably shouted some choice words at the fan. He says unless the fan was like “Mr. Glass” and his bones broke, only some beer was spilled.