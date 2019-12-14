Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce kicks off new holiday tradition

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce kickstarted a new annual tradition that aims to give back to the people that make their members what they are.
The chamber cut the ribbon on their new Holiday Shop Friday.
The shop is aimed at the employees of chamber members, working families who might not have the time or funds for a full Christmas.
Those employees can pick up to two toys per child, along with some stocking-stuffers and other goodies.
And in the spirit of the season, the Holiday Shop is all free.
“There’s a number of families that work so hard for the betterment of our community, and we just want to be by them this year too, to let them know we recognize the hard work, we recognize the effort that’s going in to make this a great community and we just want to support them,” said Brenda Spencer-Ragland with the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
In addition, chamber member employees will have a chance to enter a door prize of 17 bicycles.
The Holiday Shop was made possible thanks to donations from local businesses.
