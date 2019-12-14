Local groups honoring veterans laid to rest around southwest Oklahoma

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - Inspired by Wreaths Across America, a local group is taking Saturday to honor the veterans laid to rest in Comanche.
“Wreaths Across Fairlawn” is taking place Saturday morning at the Fairlawn Cemetery.
There volunteers will be laying over 600 wreaths on graves of veterans.
This is the second year the group has done this, and it’s something organizers say is a vital part of the season.
“We just wanted to honor our veterans at Christmas, and what better way to do it than with a wreath? And just like my uncle there in the background, There are so many like him, he fought in World War 1, that never had a wreath or very few wreaths laid at Christmas or any time of the year," said event organizer Susan Mitchel.
The event is happening at 11 in the morning.
If you would like to support their efforts, you can find more information on their Facebook page.
And also Saturday a number of local groups will be working with the national Wreaths Across America organization to pay tribute at other cemeteries in our area.
The wreath-laying ceremonies will begin at 11 in the morning.
At the Fort Sill Post Cemetery, VFW Post 5263 and students from MacArthur Middle School will be laying wreaths.
And the Daughters of the American Revolution will be doing the same at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
Meanwhile, Lawton High’s JROTC, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club and members of Beta Sigma Phi’s ETA Master Chapter will be at the Highland Cemetery.
