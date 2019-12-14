Meningitis quarantine lifted at Comanche County Detention Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The test results for a meningitis strain found at the Comanche County Detention Center have come back.
We first told you about this Wednesday after an inmate was taken to a hospital with meningitis and the area around his cell was quarantined.
Now, officials say he has a low-risk strain and the quarantine has been lifted.
The inmate will be able to safely return to the detention center and no one else will require treatment.
