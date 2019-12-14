Preliminary hearing for Caleb Davis pushed back

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A preliminary hearing for Lawton city council member Caleb Davis has been continued until April.
He’s charged with one count of embezzlement.
Davis was charged earlier this year, but the investigation dates back to 2017, when he’s accused of embezzling $6,000 from Preston Gates, who was trying to donate to the organization Think Lawton.
It was initially filed as a misdemeanor but later changed to a felony.
A preliminary hearing was set for Friday, but has been postponed to April 24th.
