Preliminary hearing for Lawton murder suspect pushed back

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The preliminary hearing for a Lawton murder suspect has been pushed back.
Adrian Stallworth is charged with first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a corpse and conspiracy in Byard Moore’s death.
Stallworth is accused of killing Moore at a home near Kinyon and Victory.
Stallworth told police he helped Cody Bates kill Moore and then tried to clean the body and floor before Moore's body was disposed of in a pit and set on fire.
Stallworth’s bond was set at $1 million.
His preliminary hearing has been pushed back to April 15th.
