Preliminary hearing for Lawton murder suspect pushed back

December 13, 2019 at 9:57 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 9:57 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The preliminary hearing for a Lawton murder suspect has been pushed back.

Adrian Stallworth is charged with first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a corpse and conspiracy in Byard Moore’s death.

Stallworth is accused of killing Moore at a home near Kinyon and Victory.

Stallworth told police he helped Cody Bates kill Moore and then tried to clean the body and floor before Moore's body was disposed of in a pit and set on fire.

Stallworth’s bond was set at $1 million.

His preliminary hearing has been pushed back to April 15th.

