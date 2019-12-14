Vaska Theatre hosts food drive for local homeless shelter

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With our last Friday the 13th of the decade coming just before Christmas, the Vaska Theatre observed the special night a with a fundraiser for a local homeless shelter!
They screened Tim Burton's "Nightmare Before Christmas," the perfect film for a festive and frightful evening.
But they asked all attendees to bring in non-perishable goods, collecting items for the C Carter Crane Shelter’s food bank.
“It’s fantastic. We’re overwhelmed, to be honest. We just don’t know how to express our gratitude, really, and we hope we do a great job serving the community," said Edie McKinley, the director of the C Carter Crane Shelter.
Vaska’s owner says Friday night’s event was a big success, with a strong turnout and plenty of donations.
