Vaska Theatre hosts food drive for local homeless shelter
December 13, 2019 at 11:01 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:01 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With our last Friday the 13th of the decade coming just before Christmas, the Vaska Theatre observed the special night a with a fundraiser for a local homeless shelter!

They screened Tim Burton's "Nightmare Before Christmas," the perfect film for a festive and frightful evening.

But they asked all attendees to bring in non-perishable goods, collecting items for the C Carter Crane Shelter’s food bank.

“It’s fantastic. We’re overwhelmed, to be honest. We just don’t know how to express our gratitude, really, and we hope we do a great job serving the community," said Edie McKinley, the director of the C Carter Crane Shelter.

Vaska’s owner says Friday night’s event was a big success, with a strong turnout and plenty of donations.

