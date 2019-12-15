First Alert Forecast: (12/15 AM)

Good morning Texoma! We’ll see partly cloudy skies to start this morning and more clouds will continue to build heading into today. In general, today’s forecast is a tricky one!! What we know: a cold front will dive south bringing Texoma colder air and an increase in clouds. The timing of this cold air & clouds is really location dependent, and could shift north or south, resulting in a busted forecast in a few areas. As of right now, models are in agreement that colder air will dip down tomorrow for northern Texoma. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The cut off line for this cold air is looking to be along the Red River. For places in central Texoma, highs will top out in the mid and upper 50s. Meanwhile, in our most southern counties like Clay, Young & Archer will see less clouds and more sunshine. Thus resulting in temps climbing into the 60s and even the possibility of a few lower 70s!