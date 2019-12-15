Habitat for Humanity gifts Lawton woman a home in time for the holidays

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It is the season of giving, and Sunday one Lawton woman received a very generous gift from Habitat for Humanity... A new home!
For Pamela Harris, Christmas came early this year. She and her family were able to tour her new home for the very first time.
“When you come to the final product, the final finishing, it’s just amazing,” said Jimmy Speegle, Harris’ son.
Harris had been living with her son, Jimmy, and his family in Lawton for the last three years. She wanted her independence, but needed a homing option that would fit her budget. So, she turned to Habitat for Humanity.
“This is very exciting," said Jenny Breeden, president of Habitat for Humanity. "Our new homeowner has been in the Lawton area for about three years, and this house will afford her a home of her own that she can live in and be really comfortable.”
Harris explored her three bedroom, one bath home, noting the special features made just for her... From the easy to navigate floors, to the accessible bathroom with a walk-in tub.
“It’s a very amazing factor, that the people who put in the hard work and their dedication to get people on their feet, and it’s really impressive,” said Speegle.
With her keys in hand, now all that Harris has left to do is make her home her own.
“That is very exciting,” said Breeden. “We are just waiting for everything to be delivered so that she can say, ‘this is my home. This is where I live.’”
“This has been a blessing for the family," said Speegle. "I appreciate everybody that’s been involved in this and my mom also appreciates it.”
