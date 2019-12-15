Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — The timing couldn't be much worse for the Dallas Mavericks to be without star guard Luka Doncic. The reigning rookie of the year was injured early in a 122-118 overtime loss to Miami. The Mavericks rallied from a 24-point deficit and led in the final minute of regulation. But they still lost the first of five straight games against the teams with the five best records in the Eastern Conference. Coach Rick Carlisle said he didn't think Doncic would be available Monday in Milwaukee. The Mavericks will take on the Bucks and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.