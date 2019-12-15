VFW Post 1193 serves Christmas dinner to Lawton community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Christmas dinner came early in Lawton... It was served at the VFW Post 1193 for their monthly community meal!
On the menu was ham, roast beef, dressing and other holiday favorites. The meal was free to everyone who walked in through the VFW’s doors.
The Post has been hosting the event for about two years and feeds anywhere from 50-100 people per month.
The post chaplain, Gloria Cole, said they are able to provide the monthly meals through generous donations from the community.
“The second Saturday of every month and people from all around come out and enjoy, have fun," said Cole. "It’s like fellowship.”
VFW Post 1193′s next event will be on December 22nd. They will have Santa’s Story Telling Hour from noon until 3:00 p.m. at the Post, located at 926 SW 2nd Street in Lawton.
Cole said they will be serving a light meal and giving away gifts. Make sure you bring your family, because Santa will also be there for pictures. The event is free to the public.
