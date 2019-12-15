Volunteers honor veterans on Wreaths Across America Day

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Volunteers from southwest Oklahoma and beyond gathered together at Fort Sill National Cemetery for a common goal: to honor veterans. To pay their respects, they neatly placed over one thousand wreaths on the graves of those who fought for our country.
“It means a lot to me, because I’ve been a volunteer our here since the cemetery opened in 2001," said Pat Powell, president of America’s Veteran Supporters. "I see a lot of people come here and I’ve seen a lot of people laid to rest here, and it gives me a good feeling to be able to place a wreath on their graveside for them.”
Those thousand wreaths are part of the 2.2 million placed on gravesides across the United States for Wreaths Across America Day. The initiative’s motto: To remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.
“It’s just an honor to come out, because these guys gave their lives for us," said Mary Fountain, secretary of America’s Veteran Supporters. "That’s why we’re here today. We’re here to honor them because of what they did for us.”
“They paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we could have the freedom that we have today,” said Powell.
To honor those who served, City of Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker, held a special proclamation while at Fort Sill National Cemetery:
“Now therefore, I, Stan Booker, mayor, City of Lawton, do hereby proclaim December 14th, 2019, as Wreaths Across America today," said Mayor Booker. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank all of the volunteers that are involved in honoring our veterans that have passed. Thank you so much.”
