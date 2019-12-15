Young Men in Action program teaches character enrichment to Lawton youth

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Forty-two middle and high school boys are now better prepared for adulthood thanks to the 2019 Young Men in Action youth expo.
Young Men in Action is a program that teaches character enrichment to teenage boys that attend Lawton Public Schools.
On Saturday, the teens gathered at the Central Middle gym for a series of breakout sessions that included topics such as financial planning, resume and interviewing techniques, and dressing for success, where they taught the young men how to tie ties.
“Really, what we just try to do is talk to them about being a good guy, but also make it tangible by going out and showing the community and showing the kids that helping other people is what it’s really all about,” said De’Andre Swanson, co-founder of YMIA.
Swanson said he started the program years ago in an effort to motivate the youth to go after their goals and equip them with the right knowledge and tools to achieve them.
“We saw a need really to try to touch these young men and develop character in them, because that’s vital and important," said Swanson. "Obviously, character determines your destiny, so that’s something that we preach all the time and we try to teach all the time.”
Young Men In Action meets every other Thursday in the Central Middle School small gym.
If there are any middle to high school aged young men that are in Lawton Public Schools and would like to participate in the program, message De’Andre Swanson on Facebook for more information.
