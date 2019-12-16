First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will dip near freezing by morning (12/15 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening Texoma! It’s a bit chilly outside this evening! Air temperatures are in the mid to low 30s but Winds are currently gusting out of the north and are making feel like temps in the low to mid 20s!! Expect those temperatures to continue to fall for the rest of this evening... by morning, we’ll see air temps in the mid and upper 20s!
Overnight, there is a low chance for precipitation as well. Precipiation type will vary depending on your location. Mainly rain off to the south, central Texoma seeing a chance for mixed/ freezing drizzle and meanwhile up near 1-40 mainly snow. While the chance for any precipitation is low, it is looking most be like freezing drizzle/ mist or light freezing rain come the morning. Chances for this after after 6AM but should be wrapped up by lunchtime. The ground/ surface is still too warm for anything to stick however some traveling concerns could be overpasses/ bridges. But regardless, little to no accumulation is expected.
Expect some clearing skies but another chilly day with temperatures only reaching the low 40s!
We’re dry out and we’ll see more seasonable temperatures return by mid week. High pressure is in control and we’ll more of a ridging pattern in our area, meaning temps will rise into the mid and upper 50s and back into the 60s for next weekend!
Our next chance for rain is looking to possibly occur Friday with another round of rain overnight Christmas Even into Christmas Day!
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.