First Alert Forecast: Temperatures will dip near freezing by morning (12/15 PM)

Overnight, there is a low chance for precipitation as well. Precipiation type will vary depending on your location. Mainly rain off to the south, central Texoma seeing a chance for mixed/ freezing drizzle and meanwhile up near 1-40 mainly snow. While the chance for any precipitation is low, it is looking most be like freezing drizzle/ mist or light freezing rain come the morning. Chances for this after after 6AM but should be wrapped up by lunchtime. The ground/ surface is still too warm for anything to stick however some traveling concerns could be overpasses/ bridges. But regardless, little to no accumulation is expected.