LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a very cold morning with actual temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Feel like temperatures are dropping into the teens in our northern counties. We are also tracking the small possibility of some wintry precipitation in northern Texoma, which could extend down into Comanche, Stephens, Kiowa, and Jackson counties. This wintry precipitation is not expected to accumulate and cause little to no impact for travels this morning. Those who are traveling along I-40 or I-44 in Grady county towards Oklahoma City this morning will need to watch out for potential slick spots over bridges and overpasses. This system will clear by 11AM this morning and then a little sunshine is possible for late this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tomorrow and Wednesday look like two beautiful days with lots of sunshine. High temperatures will still be pretty chilly Tuesday in the mid to upper 40s, but by Wednesday afternoon highs will push into the mid 50s.
Thursday and Friday a few clouds will move in and temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will pick up drastically Thursday afternoon out of south at 15-25mph. This weekend is looking absolutely beautiful with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s. It will be a nice weekend to get outside and enjoy the weather before a few rain chances look to move in next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
