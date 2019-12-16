Royalty, EU, US delegations attend Battle of Bulge ceremony

BASTOGNE, Belgium (AP) — Royalty, American and European delegations are attending ceremonies to mark the 75th anniversary of one of the most important battles in World War II.
At dawn on Dec. 16, 1944, Adolf Hitler launched a last-ditch offensive to turn the tide of the war after Allied troops had pushed German forces back across France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
At first Hitler’s surprise offensive pierced the front line so deeply it came to be known as the Battle of the Bulge.
Then, American troops launched a counteroffensive and by Christmas fortunes started to change.
After the monthlong battle, the move into Germany was unstoppable.
