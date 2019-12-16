Salvation Army of Lawton’s Angel Tree distribution

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday was distribution day for the Salvation Army of Lawton’s Angel Tree. Magic was in the air and big smiles from moms and dads could be seen all around as toys were provided to a total of 698 children this year.
“For me it’s giving my kids a little bit more, something to have under the tree and be happy about,” said Adrienne Francis, an Angel Tree recipient.
Adrienne Francis beamed as she picked up gifts for her children.
She was excited by the thought of how her four sons will react come Christmas morning.
“It doesn’t matter how much it costs or where it came from, just to see the kids happy and full of life and joy,” said Francis.
Money is tight in their household, so Adrienne was thrilled that Salvation Army Angel Tree donors helped make her children’s wishes come true.
“I want to tell the people who did pick a name for my children thank you very much and I appreciate whatever it is that you were able to get for my kids,” said Francis.
Adrienne’s family is among the nearly 300 Lawton-area families who will receive presents under the tree this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.
“We are so thankful for living in a community like Lawton and surrounding areas that have just been so generous with helping our angels get off the tree," said Major Joanna Robinson. "We un-decorated the Angel Tree.”
Bikes, clothes and toys galore, but it’s all organized down to the very last doll.
“We just have so many volunteers that we are just so so thankful for because we couldn’t do this without them,” said Major Robinson.
That includes members of Lawton High School’s student council.
“It’s like Santa’s workshop and we’re all little elves working in it," said Mark Lowe, a volunteer. "So, It’s just a really good experience.”
“Just very heart-warming to know that we are helping out the community and people,” said Joseph Pondillo, a volunteer.
“I hope that everyone sees gets, more inspired and wants to help,” said Allison Mendonsa, a volunteer.
The Angel Tree isn’t the Salvation Army’s only project. The Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing and it continues through Christmas Eve. The money raised during this fundraiser allows he charity to help area families not only during the holidays, but throughout the entire year.
