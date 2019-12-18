FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: low rain chances added for late Friday then the warm-up begins.

Clouds will clear for Sunday, leading to a nice day with highs in the low 60s. South winds at 10-20 mph. Next week, the jet stream will begin to dip to our west, allowing gusty south winds and mild temperatures to overspread Texoma. The winds will be strong at times, especially Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Right now, it looks like we will stay dry but some of our weather data suggests a few showers during the holidays. A better chance of rain may move in by late next week.