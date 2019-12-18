FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: low rain chances added for late Friday then the warm-up begins.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A late week storm-system may bring a few showers then temperatures will warm up into next week.
Clear and cold this evening through tonight. Temperatures will fall to 37 by 9PM and low 20s by morning. Partly cloudy tomorrow then becoming mostly cloudy during the evening. Breezy south winds and highs in the mid 50s. A storm system will pass through Texoma on Friday and possibly linger into Saturday morning, bringing isolated showers and more clouds. Those clouds will likely keep highs in the 50s on Saturday but some 60s are possible in far western counties.
Clouds will clear for Sunday, leading to a nice day with highs in the low 60s. South winds at 10-20 mph. Next week, the jet stream will begin to dip to our west, allowing gusty south winds and mild temperatures to overspread Texoma. The winds will be strong at times, especially Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Right now, it looks like we will stay dry but some of our weather data suggests a few showers during the holidays. A better chance of rain may move in by late next week.
