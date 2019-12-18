LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It's another cold start to the day with most places seeing temperatures and winds chills in the upper teens to lower twenties. We will finally get rid of the north winds today, which will help our temperatures increase faster into the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies.
Tomorrow morning a few clouds will build in and continue to increase throughout the day. Winds will be strong tomorrow out of the south at 15-25mph with gusts up to 30. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will stay in the mid 50s.
Cloud cover will begin to move out Friday leaving mostly sunny skies in western Texoma and mostly cloudy skies east. We are also tracking a few isolated lighter rain showers to develop in southeastern Texoma late Friday afternoon and stick with us through most of of the evening.
This weekend cloud cover will move out and lots of sunshine will move in. Temperatures to start the weekend will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday afternoon will be another nice day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s. These mid 60s will continue into next week.
Monday and Christmas Eve temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s. Winds will also be a little stronger as well out of the south at 15-25mph.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.