Latest Oklahoma news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A trial is underway to determine the competency of a Kansas man charged in the deaths of a northeast Oklahoma couple and the disappearance of their teenage daughter and her friend. Craig County district attorney spokeswoman Michelle Lowry says a six-person jury and two alternates were selected Friday afternoon in the trial of 68-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick of Wichita. Busick has denied involvement in the 1999 deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the suspected deaths of 16-year-olds Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible. The teens haven't been seen since the Freeman's burned mobile home was discovered near Welch in Craig County.