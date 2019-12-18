Latest Oklahoma news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

THREE DEAD-OKLAHOMA
Two juveniles, one adult dead in northeast Oklahoma shooting
JENKS, Okla. (AP) — Police in the Tulsa suburb of Jenks say three people are dead following a shooting at home on the city's west side. Police Maj. Melissa Brown said the dead include two juveniles and an adult male. Brown said it appears one of the three shot the other two on Saturday then him or herself. The names of the three have not been released.
DEADLY DRUG DEAL-CHARGES
Three teenagers charged with murder in drug deal slaying
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man during what prosecutors say was a drug deal and attempted robbery. Court records show a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged Thursday in the Dec. 2 shooting death of Jacob DeWayne O'Hagan outside a home in Harrah. The Oklahoman first reported the charges in which prosecutors say O'Hagan and another 17-year-old, who is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, had planned to rob the other two of marijuana.
ROMANCE FRAUD SCHEME
Virginia man convicted in $3 million romance fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal grand jury has convicted a 34-year-old Virginia man of helping to swindle women across the country out of nearly $3 million in a fraud scheme. Prosecutors say Henry Asomani, of Dumfries, Virginia, used proceeds collected from unknown co-conspirators, who contacted people who had posted ads on online dating sites, or through their Facebook pages. They persuaded the victims to invest in non-existent businesses. Asomani was convicted Friday in federal court in Missouri. Besides Missouri, other victims live in New Jersey, Alaska, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Kansas, and Iowa.
OKLAHOMA COLD CASE-ARREST
Competency trial underway for man in 1999 Oklahoma slayings
VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A trial is underway to determine the competency of a Kansas man charged in the deaths of a northeast Oklahoma couple and the disappearance of their teenage daughter and her friend. Craig County district attorney spokeswoman Michelle Lowry says a six-person jury and two alternates were selected Friday afternoon in the trial of 68-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick of Wichita. Busick has denied involvement in the 1999 deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the suspected deaths of 16-year-olds Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible. The teens haven't been seen since the Freeman's burned mobile home was discovered near Welch in Craig County.
MISSING WOMAN-SUSPECT KILLED
Man suspected of abducting woman is fatally shot by police
CORDELL, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say police officers fatally shot an Oklahoma man who was suspected of abducting a woman. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 30-year-old Cade Humphrey died at a hospital after he was shot Thursday night by a Cordell police officer near Cordell, about 85 miles west of Oklahoma City. The woman was found alive. Authorities had been searching for Humphrey since he missed a Wednesday court appearance on charges of assaulting two Lone Grove police officers. The Cordell officer who shot Humphrey has been placed on paid leave.
OKLAHOMA PRISONS-CHARGES
Inmate charged in riots leading to Oklahoma prison lockdowns
LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma inmate has been charged with participating in a riot for a series of fights that led to the lockdown of all state prisons earlier this year. Court records show Justin Hill was also charged with conspiracy, assault and battery and taking part in gang-related crime. The fights at six state prisons left one inmate dead and dozens injured. A spokesman says Hill was serving a five-year sentence for grand larceny at the Lawton Correctional Facility and was transferred to another prison after the fights.