Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

HOUSTON (AP) — A 7-year-old girl who is unable to contain her own waste due to a congenital illness and who had been refused entry to the United States three times has finally been allowed into the country. U.S. border agents in Brownsville, Texas, exempted her and her mother from the Trump administration's “Remain in Mexico” policy and allowed them to cross into the U.S. on Tuesday. The mother says they traveled from Honduras in hopes of finding better medical treatment. The reversal came after U.S. Customs and Border Protection received inquiries from The Associated Press and other media about the case.