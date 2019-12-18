LPS reimbursed $100K federal grant

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This week, Lawton Public Schools has over 100-thousand dollars back and ready to use, after an audit found they were out of compliance last fiscal year.
For several years, Lawton Public Schools has had a partnership with the Department of Defense Education Activity, or DoDEA with multiple grants. Last year’s annual audit showed there was not proper documentation of administrators time and effort.
“All they did is they didn’t write down specifically what they were doing, or which grant they were working on at any given time. And that’s really the issue,” said Lance Gibbs, LPS interim comptroller. “DoDEA wanted them to tell them specifically what it was that they were doing during this 30-minute segment of the day or during this hour of the day so they could justify how much of their salary is going to each grant.”
The grants in question involved the elementary, middle and high schools and totaled $106,297.69.
Gibbs says the district sent a check for that amount back to DoDEA.
Once LPS provided proof of the time and effort they initially lacked, the money was reimbursed back to the district to use.
“We’ve already received information back from DoDEA that they have seen the documentation that Mrs. Landoll has put in place,” said Gibbs. “That documentation completely meets the requirements. They’re happy with that and moving forward, everything is in compliance.”
Diane Landoll moved into the Grant Director position with LPS in September.
She says one of her first orders of business was making sure they were in compliance.
“We’re looking at what we’re currently doing, reviewing the code of federal regulations and making sure each procedure that we do is in compliance with that,” said Landoll. “I like to go above compliance. So we’re basically working on best practices now.”
That money has now been reimbursed to LPS, and is allocated to be budgeted and spent by the district.
“They’ve asked us to go ahead and let them know how we want that money spent,” said Landoll. “And we’ve contacted the schools to see what their needs are, and gotten lists from librarians on what books kids want. It is a literacy grant, so that’s what we’re looking at. What literacy items we can get to our kids and stuff.”
Gibbs says they were able to quickly get everything in compliance thanks to Landoll and the team, and expects not to run into an issue like this again.
