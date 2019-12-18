Man dead after crash in Ringling

RINGLING, Okla. (TNN) - A man is dead after a crash in Ringling Tuesday night.
This happened on U.S.70 in Jefferson County around 6:00 P.M.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a sedan and an SUV were both driving west bound when the sedan hit the SUV causing it to roll.
While the SUV was rolling, the driver was thrown from the car.
That man died at the scene and was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
According to OHP’s report, the man that was thrown from the car was not wearing his seat belt and the other driver was said to be driving impaired.
