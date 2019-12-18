Man taken to hospital after Comanche Co. rollover crash

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - A man was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a crash in Comanche County Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Trail Road just south of Cache Road around 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Keegan Speas of Elgin was traveling northbound on Trail and left the roadway to the right side. The car then hit an embankment, went airborne and rolled.
Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department used the jaws of life to free Speas from the car. He was the only person in the vehicle.
He was taken to OU Medical Center via helicopter.
