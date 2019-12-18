Mt. Scott Roadway set to reopen, usage rules adjusted

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - Soon, nature lovers will again be able to use Mount Scott Roadway to gain access to the top of the historic site.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announced that the roadway leading to the top of Mt. Scott will reopen on December 20.
The road has been closed since late last year as crews worked to stabilize the roadway and drainage structures.
Policies governing the usage of the road also received a face lift. There will now be a schedule for when different groups have usage of the road.
- Monday through Thursday (sunrise to sunset) and Friday (sunrise to 12:00 p.m.): Share the road. All user groups welcome.
- Friday-Sunday (12:00 p.m. to sunset): Motor vehicles and bicycles only.
- Saturday-Sunday (sunrise to 12:00 p.m.): Hikers only.
On select federal holidays and other high usage times the split usage could be implemented as necessary. Signage around the road will be posted to alert users.
“We greatly appreciate members of the public who took time to provide input via email and in person," Deputy Refuge Manager Amber Zimmerman said in a statement. "We believe we were able to develop a workable solution that incorporates what we heard from the public to provide as much access to Mt. Scott as possible while providing for the safety of our visitors.”
All other policies remain the same at Mount Scott. The maximum group size will remain 8 hikers only to prevent overloading of the roadway during shared use. Parking in the roadway and/or obstructing traffic is prohibited. All visitors are expected to observe posted signs, speed limits, and traffic laws.
