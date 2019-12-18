New job portal created to connect Okla. teachers with open jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Education has created a new tool to connect available teachers with job openings across the state.
On the new system, OKTeacherMatch.com, school districts will be able to post their vacancies along with all relevant information and teachers will be able to search the openings which match their credentials.
The website is available to educators who have acquired an Oklahoma state teaching license.
“The job match features found at OKTeacherMatch.com are a breakthrough in connecting districts with qualified educators and will streamline our efforts to help ensure our students have equitable access to an effective teacher in every classroom,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said in a release. “We are excited to launch this convenient and innovative tool that will make the hiring process less burdensome on teachers and administrators, and ultimately benefit kids.”
The job portal displays estimated salaries for each job opening, reflecting the average $7,400 teacher pay raise over the last two years and the job-seeking teacher’s degree level and years of experience.
Teachers interested in new opportunities and former teachers looking to re-enter the profession can access the new job match portal through OSDE’s Single Sign On by visiting OKTeacherMatch.com. For more information on how to log in, view OECS’s Educator Certification User Guide.
