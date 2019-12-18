REPORT: Three Sooners suspended for playoff game against LSU

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma is set to take on LSU in the Peach Bowl ten days from now, but the Sooners could be without a few key players.
According to a report from SoonerScoop.com, starting defensive back Ronnie Perkins, back-up running back Rhamondre Stevenson and freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges have been suspended for the bowl game.
7Sports’ Kyle Weatherly is in Norman today and says head coach Lincoln Riley avoided the subject during a press conference.
Perkins leads the team with six sacks and is second with 13.5 tackles for loss.
The loss of Stevenson would leave Kennedy Brooks as the only Sooner running back with more than 10 carries this season after Trey Sermon went down with an injury during the Iowa State game.
Kyle will have more on this later today along with a recap of National Signing Day for both OU and OSU.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.