UPDATE: Brothers arrested for dog mauling death of Hollis boy

HOLLIS, Okla. (TNN) - Two men have been arrested after a boy was mauled to death by dogs in Hollis.
According to District Attorney David Thomas, 53-year-old Jacob Benevidez and 44-year-old Ruben Benevidez were arrested on charges of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Cruelty to Animals. The two men are brothers that owned the dogs.
12-year-old Victor Grace was attacked and killed by two dogs last Friday while walking home from school.
The two dogs were shot by police. A third dog was on scene that belonged to the victim. That dog came from the boy’s yard about a block away and tried to get the other dogs away and defend the boy.
Court documents says the men deprived the dogs of food and water, and allowed the dogs to be at large.
D.A. David Thomas says the Benevidez brothers are expected to make an initial appearance in court within the next few days. Bond has been set for both brothers at $75,000.
