UPDATE: Two arrested after Lawton standoff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after a stand off at a Lawton home that started Tuesday afternoon.
Lawton officers arrested Daniel Edmunds and Carlotta Harry in a home in a neighborhood near 31st and Atlanta. After a night of ramping up patrols throughout the neighborhood, officers went back for Edmunds.
“Earlier this morning, officers went back out to the address on 31st street," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, with the Lawton Police Department. "We made contact at the home. We were called there for a standby, just like we were yesterday for last night’s incident. When we got there, officers were able to make contact with the male inside the home and verify that he did have a protective order against him and he was not allowed to be there. When we got that information verified from our dispatch we were able to arrest him and take him into custody. Nothing major happened. He went into custody without any incidents. He went to jail and we’re going to go from there.”
Lawton police also arrested Carlotta Harry who was found inside the home.
“There was another female, also inside the residence," said Sgt. Jenkins. "She was not part of the protective order process, but she did have warrants, and so when we got there she was in there, officers made contact with her hiding in another location. When they contacted her they got her information, talked to her and found out that she had valid warrants out of the city of Lawton, so she was arrested as well.”
While Edmunds and Harry were taken in without incident, it was a very different scene less than 24 hours ago. After being called out on a violation of a protective order, Lawton police tried for hours to get Edmunds out of the home.
Police eventually cleared the scene, with Edmunds still inside, leaving neighbors uneasy.
“I just really feel that for it to be so close to home and the information flow was very nonexistent,” said David Green, a man who lives in the area. “You know, the police just showed up and then they left. I feel like somebody dropped the ball because I knew I found out the information through Facebook and things like that that he has an order of protection against him and he’s not supposed to be at the house to begin with, so why leave him there?”
Lawton Police did not provide any detail as to why they left, but they are thanking neighbors for their patience.
“I know we were out there for a couple hours yesterday evening and it did cause some headaches, as far as people getting home and people trying to get out of their homes to go to other places and so we want to thank them for their patience,” Sgt. Jenkins said.
Edmunds will remain in jail until he is able to see a judge sometime this week.
