Cameron University Foundation establishes endowed scholarship for visually impaired students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Cameron University Foundation has established an endowed scholarship for students who are visually impaired.
It's the Shirley Dale Endowed Scholarship, and was made possible by the donations of the late Shirley Dale's husband Tommy Dale, as well as the Lawton Council of the Blind.
Dale passed away earlier this year.
She lost her vision late in life and became an active member of the council.
“The fact that Cameron has it’s own scholarship for students who deal with blindness is hopefully a really great recruiting tool, knowing they can come to our campus, and are welcoming and accessible, and do whatever we can to make their experience as a student easier," said Tiffany Smith, assistant to the vice president for university advancement.
The initial endowment is $10,000
