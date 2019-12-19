Eisenhower High art classes present check to Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The art classes at Eisenhower High School presented a check to the Lawton Food Bank Wednesday for $900.
The money was raised during a silent auction in which 9th through 12th grade students sold ceramic projects that they've worked on this semester.
This is the most money the event has ever raised, and all of the proceeds went to the Lawton Food Bank to help provide up to 3,600 meals to neighbors in our community.
“I just really enjoy the fact that the kids get an understanding that we’re doing something. Yeah, we get a grade. That’s nice but we’re helping our community," said Lawrence Johns, art teacher at Eisenhower High School.
There were 48 bowls in this year's auction and all but six of them sold.
Next year, students will make and sell face mugs.
If you’d like to help to participate in next year’s auction, make sure to check the Lawton Public Schools website.
