FFA 4-H Friends: Joshua Poston

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Our FFA 4-H Friend of the Week has a passion for agriculture, and it shows through his involvement in many activities within both organizations.
Joshua Poston’s 4-H career may be over, but he is still very active in FFA, participating in welding, livestock, and his main passion, raising pigs.
“It started when I was four," said Poston. "My cousin, she did a lot of it. She actually showed pigs, too. She had them out here at my place, kind of helped her with it and everything. So that’s kind of how I got into it. I just really loved it.”
Now a senior at Bray-Doyle High School, Poston has plenty of hardware to prove his success.
“I’ve gotten plaques, I’ve gotten ribbons from showing," said Poston. "I’ve gotten a lot of firsts, reserves. I got belt buckles.”
Not only is Poston busy working with his pigs and going to school, but also he holds down a job.
“He’s had a job ever since he was sixteen," said DeWayne Poston, Joshua’s father. "He went to work at Tractor Supply and you know, there’s not many kids that can hold down a job and keep straight A’s in school now days.”
DeWayne Poston said his son is well-rounded and has found success in many areas.
“He’s done really good,” said DeWayne Poston. “Probably the best moment I had was when he made the grand drive and got breed champion. and then all of his other stuff at school, you know. He’s in football and made homecoming king. He’s powerlifting, and he’s went all the way to state with that. He’s just all around a good kid.”
Although Poston’s FFA days may be coming to a close, he said his Ag days are not over. He plans to switch roles from student to teacher.
“I get to work with kids. I get to work with them, get to teach them a lot more stuff, responsibilities about the pigs, stuff like that," said Poston. “I mean, there’s a lot of stuff you can do in Ag, but Ag teacher is probably my dream job.”
