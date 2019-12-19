Fire crews from multiple counties work together to put out fire, save home

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Firefighters from three counties and four departments came together on Thursday in eastern Tillman County to save a home and extinguish a large grass fire.
The original call was sent to the Indiahoma Fire Department who responded to the scene about a mile outside of Comanche County and two miles south of Highway 62. Cache, Manitou and Snyder sent firefighters to the scene to assist.
The fire started near a residence and was pushed to the north by a stiff wind. Firefighters were eventually able to get the grass fire under control after it scorched about 20 acres.
Crews discovered the fire had burned underneath the house and actually reached the floor of a closet in the home. Once discovered firefighters quickly worked to get that fire under control.
The fire in the home was contained to a small area and did not extend further into the home.
Tillman County Emergency Management said the Red Cross was called in to offer the family assistance.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.