FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: low rain chances later tomorrow then a nice warm-up into Christmas week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Stubborn clouds will keep us cooler through Saturday, then warmer temperatures arrive in time for Christmas.
Increasing high clouds this evening through tonight and temperatures will not be as cold. Expect upper 30s by 9PM and low 30s by morning. Clouds may break up for a bit during the morning, the move back in later in the day. There is a slight chance of a shower in eastern counties but many will stay dry. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Clouds may be stubborn on Saturday, keeping highs in the 50s with light winds shifting to the south. The sun will return on Sunday, leading to a nice afternoon with highs in the low 60s. South winds 10-20 mph. Clouds and winds will increase from Monday through Christmas Day but rain chances will remain low until late week. Temperatures will be mild, ranging from the low to mid 60s early in the week, then cooling down later in the week.
A more favorable pattern for rain chances is expected after Christmas into next weekend. We could certainly use some rain!
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.