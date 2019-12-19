FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: low rain chances later tomorrow then a nice warm-up into Christmas week.

Clouds may be stubborn on Saturday, keeping highs in the 50s with light winds shifting to the south. The sun will return on Sunday, leading to a nice afternoon with highs in the low 60s. South winds 10-20 mph. Clouds and winds will increase from Monday through Christmas Day but rain chances will remain low until late week. Temperatures will be mild, ranging from the low to mid 60s early in the week, then cooling down later in the week.