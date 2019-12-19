LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It's another very cold morning all throughout Texoma with temperatures in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. As we progress through the rest of the day temperatures around lunchtime should be in the mid 40s, and then daytime highs will top out in the mid 50s. We will start the morning with clear skies, but as we get into the afternoon cloud cover will increase.
The cloud cover we see build in tonight will help keep temperatures a little warmer tomorrow morning. Lows to start your Friday will be in the lower 30s. Tomorrow afternoon western Texoma will be dealing with lots of sunshine and likely warmer temperatures in the upper 50s. Central and eastern Texoma will hold on to the cloud cover which will keep temperatures cooler. Rain chances will also increase tomorrow late afternoon and evening for far southeastern Texoma. Those rain chances will remain in place through 5 AM Saturday.
Saturday will start off cloudy, but then by the afternoon lots of sunshine is expected. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Sunday will be an absolutely beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s.
Christmas Eve and Christmas day look to stay dry for now with temperatures in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Potential rain chances may need to be thrown in for Christmas day, but as of now it looks to hold off until the day after.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
