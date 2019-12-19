Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

AP-LT-MEXICO-MIGRANT-SMUGGLING
What Crackdown? Migrant smuggling business adapts, thrives
HERMOSILLO, Mexico (AP) — The business of smuggling migrants to the U.S. southern border is adapting to a year of changes on both sides of the frontier. Smugglers and migrants along routes that thread their way north from Central America say the costs are up, but for migrants willing to pay the steep price there’s still a way. Mexico has deployed thousands of National Guard troops along migration routes. The U.S. government has reached bilateral agreements with Central American nations to make it more difficult for those hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Smugglers and governments say the number of people migrating is dropping, but those who profit assure the money continues to flow.
THE RECKONING-SUNDAYS AFTER-SHEPARD
SUNDAYS AFTER: Patrick Shepard finds healing in basketball
WYLIE, Texas (AP) — For many years Patrick Shepard wouldn’t touch a basketball -- his molester, a priest, had taught him the game and as much as he loved it, he had “so many bad memories." The abuse sent him spiraling down, through anger and alcohol abuse and sadness. But now he has a loving partner, a son he adores, and the responsibilities and joys of fatherhood help eclipse his pain. He still finds himself crying sometimes, but the tears do not come as often as they once did. And he has taught his son to play basketball.
RAPE-ACCUSER'S NAME
Court grants woman anonymity in suit alleging sexual assault
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has stopped a judge from forcing a Texas woman to make her name public in a lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes last month ordered the woman to reveal her identity. If she refused, Hughes’ order called on her employer to identify her, even though the company had not made such a request. The appeals court Wednesday said Hughes failed to analyze factors that should keep someone's name out of a lawsuit. Advocates for sexual assault survivors were critical of Hughes’ order, saying it could prevent other sexual assault victims from coming forward.
MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS
4 people injured in shooting outside San Antonio mall
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four people have been injured during a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio Police Department officials say the shooting happened Wednesday night at the South Park Mall on the city's south side. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other two had non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed. Police did not say what led to the shooting, or whether anyone was arrested.
CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINE
North Dakota officials considering carbon dioxide pipeline
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials are considering a permit for a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide that would be used to help recover more oil.. The Bismarck Tribune reports that the pipeline would run through Slope and Bowman counties to old oil fields along the Montana-North Dakota border. The carbon dioxide would come from plants in Wyoming and be injected underground in fields where only a small portion of oil can be initially extracted once a well is drilled. Texas-based Denbury Resources plans to build the pipeline in 2020 and began injecting carbon dioxide in early 2021.
SERIAL KILLER-INVESTIGATIONS-GEORGIA
Confessed serial killer indicted in 1984 slaying in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man the FBI calls the worst serial killer in U.S. history has been indicted in an unsolved killing that happened in Georgia more than 30 years ago. A grand jury in Savannah returned an indictment Wednesday charging Samuel Little with murder in the slaying of Frances Campbell. Little is serving multiple life sentences at a Texas prison and has confessed to more than 90 killings. Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap says a police detective digging through old reports linked Campbell's unsolved death to a Savannah killing Little claimed he committed in 1984. It's unclear whether 79-year-old Little will ever stand trial in Savannah. His attorney has said Little is in poor health, and he's been charged in other cold cases.
CRANE COLLAPSE-TEXAS
Agency fines company $26K for fatal Dallas crane collapse
DALLAS (AP) — A federal agency has levied a fine of about $26,000 against the company that owns the crane that slashed through an apartment building near downtown Dallas. The June 9 collapse killed one resident and displaced hundreds. The Dallas Morning News reports Wednesday that the citation issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration against Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. doesn't explain the cause of the collapse during a windstorm. Randy Smith, the corporate counsel for Bigge, says the company will appeal OSHA's citations.
MERCURY SPILL-HOUSTON
Attorney downplays danger from mercury spill by jailed man
HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for a 19-year-old man accused of stealing mercury then spilling it in Houston is downplaying the danger people faced from exposure to the liquid metal. Dozens of people had to be decontaminated due to possible exposure at the weekend, and several businesses were closed. In court Wednesday, attorney Patrick Ruzzo said the type of mercury Christopher Lee Melder is accused of stealing can't cause significant harm. The judge raised Melder’s bonds from $5,000 to $50,000. Ruzzo declined to comment when asked if his client knew he was handling mercury. The FBI believes the spill was unintentional.
HEALTH OVERHAUL-LAWSUIT
Court: Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance. But the court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now. Wednesday's 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear. That includes such popular provisions as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parents' insurance.
AP-LARA-LOGAN-LAWSUIT
Ex-'60 Minutes' reporter sues New York magazine over article
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former “60 Minutes” correspondent whose report about the Benghazi attacks was retracted by CBS News is suing over an article about the fallout. Lara Logan is seeking $25 million in a lawsuit filed in Texas against the parent company of New York magazine. Logan says the article tarnished her career and led to a diminished role at the network. A spokeswoman for the magazine didn't return a message seeking comment. A new documentary series hosted by Logan is set to air on Fox Nation, Fox News' streaming service, in January.