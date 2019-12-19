Lawton business owner replaces stolen clothing rack

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton business owner who leaves free coats outside her store said she will continue the service even after taking a hit.
Kindra Dunning said she is use to the coats and sweaters being gone because they’re free to take, but never thought someone would steal the entire clothing rack.
“Coming into work I just had to laugh that someone would actually steal the rack," said Dunning.
Kindra Dunning is the owner of A House Full Resale and started the Take a Coat, Leave a Coat a couple years ago.
“There’s a lot of interest in the community to give back and we had the perfect location for it. We have a lot of walkers here and we’re close to downtown so it seemed perfect, and I’ve got the enclosed corner here so it seemed like the perfect idea," said Dunning.
When Dunning noticed the entire rack missing she was quick to put out another one, this time with a chain. She said she is happy to continue to provide this resource and thankful for the few donations they have received so far.
“We’re always open for donations and it doesn’t have to be just coats. We find people layer a lot in winter so sweaters, turtle necks, blankets, socks all of that is needed," said Dunning.
Dunning said her main reason for opening the store was to give back to the community. She does that in different ways including a free sale she holds the first Sunday of every month.
“Often people don’t think they have anything better than the next person, but honestly I keep finding that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure and somebody wants it," said Dunning.
“I think what Kindra is doing is really great for the community. She’s doing a lot for people in need," said Friend, Tami Bradford.
If you’d like to donate to the coat rack, or to the Free Sunday Sale, you can do that during business hours which can be found on A House Full Resale’s Facebook page. Volunteers are also needed to help during the Sunday sale.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.