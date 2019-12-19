One arrested in deadly Ringling crash

RINGLING, Okla. (TNN) - A man is behind bars after a deadly crash in Ringling Tuesday night.
Michael Morris-Wright has been charged with first degree manslaughter for the death of Steven Henry.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Morris-Wright was driving west on U.S. Highway 70 in Jefferson County when he hit an SUV driven by Henry.
That crash caused the SUV to roll throwing Henry from the car.
Henry died at the scene.
According to troopers, Morris-Wright was impaired at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Neither of the drivers were wearing their seat belts.
