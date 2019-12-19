Witness recounts deadly Lawton shooting

“We don’t want anything like this to occur in a public place like this where there are a lot of people. It could have been a much worse situation than it was. So, we are looking to investigate it. That’s why we’re calling for our citizens that were over here to help us out. We take pride in keeping our community safe so having something like this occur in a public place where there are a lot of people shopping or a lot of people frequenting the area, a lot of businesses over here, we know there are people who saw something or heard something,” Jenkins said.