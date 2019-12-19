Witness recounts deadly Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman says she was at work Thursday when she witnessed a man shoot and kill a woman before shooting himself.
Lawton Police say just 8 a.m. Thursday, a man and woman were shot to death outside of this Family Dollar. We’re still waiting for police to tell 7NEWS what happened and to identify the two people killed, but Ashley Greenfield says she saw the entire thing.
"I turned around and saw a man standing over a woman in front of the Family Dollar over here behind our building,” Greenfield said. “I just watched for a second then followed two more gunshots. That's when I realized what was going on. I dropped all my bags on the ground and ran for the door. As I was running I looked at him and he turned and looked at me and I heard one more gunshot and I didn't know if it was coming for me or him or where it was going."
Greenfield said she was scared as she ran.
"I thought for sure he was going to shoot the person who watched him kill someone. So, I just ran for the door as fast I could,” Greenfield said.
Sergeant Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said several witnesses were taken to the police station for questioning. But he hopes others in the busy area will come forward.
“We don’t want anything like this to occur in a public place like this where there are a lot of people. It could have been a much worse situation than it was. So, we are looking to investigate it. That’s why we’re calling for our citizens that were over here to help us out. We take pride in keeping our community safe so having something like this occur in a public place where there are a lot of people shopping or a lot of people frequenting the area, a lot of businesses over here, we know there are people who saw something or heard something,” Jenkins said.
Greenfield said witnessing the shooting was tough.
"I see stuff like this on TV all the time but never actually in person. It’s a little traumatizing,” Greenfield said.
Police are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 355 - INFO.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.