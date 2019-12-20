Billingsley’s Operation Santa Paws helps local animals

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -One Lawton business is thinking about homeless animals this Christmas and are encouraging the community to bring the holiday to those in shelters and animals rescues.
Billingsley Ford started Operation Santa Paws to collect pet supplies to distribute to local shelters and rescues. This is the fifth year they have done this, all to help the over following rescue shelters during the holiday.
“It really makes us feel good when you see those animal rescues come in to get these donations, the look on their faces says it all,” said Janie Billingsley, Marketing Director at Billingsley Family of Dealerships.
Billingsley Ford organizes this pet supply drive to reach out to the community for help. Janie Billingsley said the cause is important to her, especially after being a volunteer for many years.
“I’ve cleaned pins. I’ve prepared for winter storms, and the animals they need the food and the rescues need help. Foster families, we provide them with food to take home with them, and it’s just an important opportunity for our community to come together and help our animals," said Billingsley.
Food, toys, blankets, and beds are just a few items that are needed. Chris Cates, who owns a rescue said it’s nice to be a part of Billingsley’s Operation Santa Paws. He enjoys seeing so many people support it.
“This is a great cause because it really helps the shelters because a lot of them are under funded and to give them this gift to help take care of the animals they have a day to day relationship with is huge I think. It really helps them out,” said Cates.
Janie said another way to help these animals is by fostering if they are not able to permanently adopt.
“Every animal has a different personality and they’re so full of love. I’m telling you a rescue animal it’s almost like they know that they are rescuing you," said Billingsley.
Donations can be dropped off during business hours at either Billingsley location in Lawton or Duncan through January second. Monetary donations are also welcome.
