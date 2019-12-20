Chickasha dealership donates to kids in need

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - Every year, John Holt Chevrolet in Chickasha partners with the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo County, Youth and Family Service Center of Chickasha, and Strike LLC to provide Christmas presents to children in the area.
This year, they collected enough toys to help more than 600 kids and 240 families that signed up for the Angel 2 Angel program.
<DAVID BRITTLE, SALVATION ARMY OF GRADY AND CADDO COUNTY
“It feels amazing. We’ve done more angels this year than we ever have before. We have over 629 angels here that’s I think 240 families. I think John Holt is a great partner in that he lets us use his facility. He has the parking. He has the means to do that," said David Brittle with the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties.
Strike LLC conducted a canned food drive for holiday baskets, donated 260 bikes and shopped for 47 families themselves.
John Holt has conducted this program for the past 20 years.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.