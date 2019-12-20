Deployed Elgin dad surprises kids at school

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Friday, two Elgin students got the best Christmas present they could ask for as their dad, deployed for the last eight months, surprised them at school.
Kaitlyn and Ellie Stevenson were waiting for what they thought would be a Facetime call with their dad, who has been deployed in the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, their dad was sneaking up behind them to give them a giant hug.
Moments after an emotional reunion, Kaitlyn and Ellie were still in shock.
"I’m surprised about it. I’m shocked because I didn’t really expect anything like that to happen,” Kaitlyn Stevenson said.
“I’m really, really happy," Ellie Stevenson said.
This happened as part of the Elgin Middle School Winter Wishes program, where students are asked to wish for something for themselves and for others. Kaitlyn wished for a phone call with her dad.
"I was really missing him a lot and school, and everything made it hard to call him a lot and see him. I just wanted to be able to see him, Kaitlyn said.
The girls were excited to get to Facetime their dad, Todd Stevenson, an Army Major who has been stationed in the United Arab Emirates since April. This is his first-time home since then.
"They didn’t know anything about it and last night I went home and stayed there. It was hard staying home and knowing I was in the same city as both of them,” Stevenson said.
As you can imagine both girls were thrilled to see their dad, but we’re ecstatic it happened just in time for Christmas. Major Stevenson said had he not made this surprise trip happen, it would have been April before he finally would have made it home.
