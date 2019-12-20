Duncan church gives out Christmas baskets

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - For several years, All Saints Episcopal Church in Duncan has been giving out Christmas baskets.
This year, they were able to put together 65 baskets to help families in need in our community to prepare Christmas dinner.
The baskets are actually two boxes of food, one with non-perishables and one with perishables.
The contain things like potatoes, milk ham, pastas, and cake mix.
This is all made possible by donations from the congregation throughout the year.
“It is the grandest feeling on the earth to know that you are blessed and that god has gifted you and that gift god gave you to help these people who are in need,” said coordinator Sandy Chatfield.
This program has been going on the last seven years and organizers begin purchasing the items in August.
In total, this year they were able to help 151 adults and 93 kids.
The church receives the list of families they help from the Christians Concerned organization.
