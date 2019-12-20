Happy Friday Texoma! Through the rest of this afternoon expect temperatures to fall into the low 50s between 5PM and 6PM. Winds during this time are going to be fairly light, gusting out of the south at 5 to 15mph. We’ll see temps in the mid 40s by 9PM and falling into the low 40s after 10. Late tonight a few isolated light showers will still be possible for southeastern and eastern Texoma. Anytime between 9PM-5AM those showers will be possible. With some of the low clouds & moisture sticking around, a few areas of patchy fog also can’t be ruled out through tomorrow morning.