LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday Texoma! Through the rest of this afternoon expect temperatures to fall into the low 50s between 5PM and 6PM. Winds during this time are going to be fairly light, gusting out of the south at 5 to 15mph. We’ll see temps in the mid 40s by 9PM and falling into the low 40s after 10. Late tonight a few isolated light showers will still be possible for southeastern and eastern Texoma. Anytime between 9PM-5AM those showers will be possible. With some of the low clouds & moisture sticking around, a few areas of patchy fog also can’t be ruled out through tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow morning the clouds will still be hanging around which will help keep low temperatures in the mid 30s. As we progress throughout the day cloud cover will begin to move out and sunshine will move in. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Sunday afternoon will be absolutely beautiful with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s. Winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph.
The 60 degree temperatures will stick with us all the way through Christmas. Christmas Eve, mostly cloudy skies and strong winds are expected. The winds will be out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Christmas day a little moisture looks to move in and a few isolated showers could develop in portions of Texoma. The low end rain chances will hold through the ending part of next week. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will drop into the mid 50s but climb back into the upper 50s by next Friday.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
